Harsh blow from Albania to Yerevan: It is necessary to use Agdam-Khankendi road!

17 August 2023 01:55 (UTC+04:00)

The use of other alternative roads, such as the road through Aghdam, should be considered in connection with the establishment of communications in Garabagh.

This was told by Ferit Hoha, Albanian representative to the UN at a meeting of the UN Security Council, Azernews reports.

"The positions of Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding the Lachin road are very different. In this regard, the use of other roads, such as the one proposed from Aghdam to Khankendi, should be considered," he said.

It should be noted that after the tripartite statement of November 10, Azerbaijan has confidently stated and continues to repeatedly declare on almost all platforms that official Baku guarantees the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh at the highest level. All their rights will be ensured in accordance with the Constitution of Azerbaijan.

Recall that a meeting of the UN Security Council was held today on the basis of an unfounded request from the Armenian state regarding the alleged creation by the Azerbaijani side of a "humanitarian crisis" against Armenians in Karabakh. And this time, the slanderous campaign of the Armenian side against Azerbaijan failed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz