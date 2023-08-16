Community: Support for RA demand is serious insult to international law

16 August 2023 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

The information disseminated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of France about the content of the telephone conversation between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of this country, Catherine Colonna, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan dated 08/15/2023, is another evidence of France's disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and human rights, Azerbaijanophobia, Azernews reports.

The statement of the Community of Western Azerbaijan says:

“The fact that in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, illegal Armenian armed groups are holding the civilian population hostage, blocking the road from Aghdam and demanding a direct, uncontrolled road to Armenia is nothing but blackmail, robbery, and terrorism.

France's support for this demand by Armenia is a serious affront to international law and human rights.

We call on France to stop the policy directed against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, not to interfere in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan and support the right of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia to return to their homes”.

