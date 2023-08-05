Azerbaijani President expresses his condolences to Prime Minister of Georgia

5 August 2023 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expressed his condolences to Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili in connection with the human casualties and and considerable damage caused by a major landslide in the Shuakhevi resort area, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. Prime Minister,

We were deeply saddened by the news of the loss of life and large-scale destruction caused by a powerful landslide that hit the Shovi resort.

I share your grief over this tragedy, and on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I offer my profound condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the friendly people of Georgia, wish the injured recovery as well as the soonest elimination of the natural disaster’s consequences."

---

