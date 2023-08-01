Azerbaijan amends Joint Commission members on Economic Cooperation with Turkiye

1 August 2023 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Changes have been made to the composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree amending the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 6, 2007, No. 2016, "On approval of the new composition of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye".

According to the decree, the Chairman of the State Reserves Agency has been included in the commission from the Azerbaijani side.

