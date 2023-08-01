Azerbaijan’s Central Bank to set minimum requirements for information security - decree

1 August 2023 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will determine the minimum requirements for ensuring information security.

This is reflected in the amendment to the law "On Post", approved by the decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev today.

According to the decree, the CBA is recommended to approve the minimum requirements for ensuring information security within six months and inform the president about it.

