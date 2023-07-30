MFA: Azerbaijan looks forward to further expansion of bilateral ties with Morocco [PHOTOS]

30 July 2023 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan looks forward to further expansion of bilateral ties with Morocco, the Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on Twitter.

"On the National Day of Morocco, we cordially and wholeheartedly congratulate the people and the government of Morocco and convey to them our best and most sincere wishes! We look forward to further expand our bilateral ties," the ministry said.

---

