Azerbaijani President sent congratulatory letter to King of Morocco
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Your Majesty,
Dear Brother,
"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco, and convey my sincerest wishes.
Azerbaijani-Moroccan relations have good traditions. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen traditional friendly relations between our countries, expand cooperation of mutual interest both bilaterally and multilaterally."
---
