Azerbaijani President sent congratulatory letter to King of Morocco

29 July 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter to His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Your Majesty,

Dear Brother,

"On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and your brotherly people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Morocco, and convey my sincerest wishes.

Azerbaijani-Moroccan relations have good traditions. I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen traditional friendly relations between our countries, expand cooperation of mutual interest both bilaterally and multilaterally."

