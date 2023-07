28 July 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on dismissal of Dashgin Isgandarov from the post of Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

According to the decree, Isgandarov was dismissed from the post of SOCAR Vice-President.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz