Chinese media shares interview with Azerbaijani President

24 July 2023 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

The China news portal have covered exclusive interview CMG host Wang Guan with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

In interview Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev points out the reasons why Western media are biased in their reports on non-Western countries.

According to Azernews, the news portal shares as follows:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev says territorial integrity is the fundamental principle of international law and Azerbaijan always abides by it. President Aliyev also remarks, "Countries that treat international law selectively will only lose their reputation." He points at some Western governments, hoping they can follow the one-China principle.

Talking about outside interference regarding the Taiwan question, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reiterates his country's stance and condemns any efforts to split China.

---