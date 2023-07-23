Arab media outlets highlight Azebaijani President`s speech at Shusha Global Media Forum

23 July 2023 10:31 (UTC+04:00)

The Arab media outlets, including Egypt`s MENA news portal and Al Ahram newspaper, as well as Algerian Al-Harir and Belbaladi news portals have widely covered President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev`s speech in the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, Azernews reports.

The articles highlight excerpts from the speech of the Azerbaijani President, who responded to the questions of foreign and local journalists regarding the important global and regional issues, such as Türkiye`s support for the Second Karabakh War, Baku's relations with Moscow, Azerbaijan's successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, new realities in the region after the Victory in the war, Armenia's mine terrorism and the peace process.

The articles also highlight President Ilham Aliyev`s respond to the question of Majeed Shawkey, reporter of the Egyptian MENA Agency, about the landmines affecting the daily lives of people. President Ilham Aliyev said that “Landmines already claimed almost 300 lives and serious injuries of our civilians and military personnel. So, 300 mine explosions on the liberated territories, because of these war crimes. Planting landmines is a war crime. But not giving us the maps of landmines is a continuation of the Armenian terror.”

