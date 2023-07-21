Participants of International Media Forum to be held in Shusha arrive in Fuzuli

21 July 2023 11:52 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation that will take part in the International Media Forum in Shusha "New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution", organized by the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency, has arrived at the Fuzuli International Airport, Azernews reports with reference to Trend.

The delegation to take part in the forum consists of 120 media players from 50 countries, totaling more than 250 guests.

After their arrival, they will proceed to the city of Shusha.

