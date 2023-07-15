Human remains discovered in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district

15 July 2023 17:38 (UTC+04:00)

Human remains have been found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam district, Azernews reports with reference to the press service of Prosecutor General's Office.

"Bone fragments resembling human remains were found during mine-clearing operations. The District Prosecutor Office is investigating the fact of finding bone fragments in the liberated Sarijali village," the press service added.

Previously, as a result of the relevant search activities, the mass graves were found in Sarijali village, Shusha city, the villages of Dashalty (Shusha district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Sirkhavand (Aghdam district), as well as Farrukh village (Khojaly district) and other areas.

Sarijali village was liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war. Since the end of the war following the signing of the trilateral statement between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia in 2020, the remains of almost 400 Azerbaijani citizens have been found in the liberated lands.

Previously, on June 19 this year, a mass grave was found in Sarijali village. It's assumed that the discovered remains belong to persons killed and buried by Armenian armed forces during the village's occupation in 1992.

---

