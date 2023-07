12 July 2023 15:15 (UTC+04:00)

Amendments have been made to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Social Service".

In this regard, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the corresponding law.

According to the amendments, the words "foster family" are excluded from Article 17.1 of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Social Service".



