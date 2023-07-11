Earthquake once again strikes Caspian Sea

11 July 2023 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

A 3 magnitude earthquake has once again struck the Caspian Sea.

"On July 11, 23 at 02:44 local time, an earthquake was recorded in the Caspian Sea," Azernews reports, citing Republican Seismic Survey Center Service reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 9 kilometers.

Recall that on July 4, an earthquake with a 5.7 magnitude struck off the shores of the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan,

The earthquake epicenter was located 80 kilometers northeast of the Khachmaz region, the earthquake source was at a depth of 35 kilometers.

The tremors were felt in some parts of the country, including in the city of Baku.

---

