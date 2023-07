8 July 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

From today, the regime of visa-free travel from Azerbaijan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is applied, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MFA noted that according to the agreement, 3 months - 90 days are allowed to live in the territory of two countries without a visa.

