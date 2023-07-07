Military Police Department conducts training sessions

7 July 2023 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Military Police Department of the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan held training sessions, the ministry told journalists. Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

A minute of silence was paid to the memory of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who gave their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan at the training sessions with the participation of commanders of military units subordinate to the Military Police Department.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was played.

During the meetings, reports on the organisation of patrols at checkpoints, protection of facilities, management of the movement of military equipment, and ensuring the safe movement of convoys by military police units in the first half of this year were heard and measures to be implemented in the next academic period were discussed.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Minister of Defence, was voiced as to how to better organise the activities of military police commandant units, especially in the liberated territories, and to increase vigilance in the next training period.

At the end of the session, the participants were presented with a firearms training demonstration session.

---

