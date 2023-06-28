Azerbaijani FM, US National Security Adviser discuss prospects for peace process between Azerbaijan & Armenia

28 June 2023 20:25 (UTC+04:00)

As part of a working trip to the United States, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Azernews reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the prospects for the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Bayramov spoke about the steps taken by Armenia to undermine peace and stability.

