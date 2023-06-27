Azerbaijani serviceman injured as a result of Armenia's military provocation, MoD

27 June 2023 20:56 (UTC+04:00)

On June 27 at 8:05 p.m., the positions of Azerbaijan Army located in the direction of Galaychilar village of Aghdam region were fired from small arms by illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, a military serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army Bakirov Ali son of Shukur was injured as a result of the shooting.

Our wounded serviceman was immediately evacuated to a military medical facility, his life is not in danger.

Response measures are taken by our departments in the mentioned direction.

