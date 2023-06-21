Armenia uses terms "Azerbaijani" and "Turk" to denigrate political opponents

21 June 2023 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

The European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI) has prepared a regular report on Azerbaijan and Armenia within the 6th monitoring period, Azernews reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The document emphasizes that since the report was compiled in 2016, positive changes have taken place in Azerbaijan in certain areas.

The report notes that ECRI understands that the population of Azerbaijan, including numerous internally displaced persons, has suffered from a long conflict and clashes.

The ECRI report on Armenia notes that incidents with incitement to hatred, including violence, regularly occur in the public and political life of the country. It is noted that in Armenia, the terms “Azerbaijani” and “Turk” are used to denigrate political opponents in order to internally split and impede peace negotiations.

In addition, it is emphasized that there is no longer an Azerbaijani community in Armenia, and the number of Turks living in the country or visiting it is unknown.

Note that the European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), established by the Council of Europe, is an independent human rights body specializing in issues related to racism, discrimination, xenophobia, anti-Semitism and intolerance in Europe. The Commission regularly publishes reports on these topics and makes recommendations in this regard to the member countries of the Council of Europe.

