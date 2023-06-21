Visit of parliamentary delegation of Czech Republic to Agdam kicks off

21 June 2023 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation of the Czech-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic has started its visit to Agdam, which was freed from occupation.

Azernews reports that during the visit, the delegation will get acquainted with the war crimes committed in Agdam, which was occupied by Armenia for nearly 30 years, as well as the restoration and construction works carried out by the Azerbaijani state after the city was freed from occupation.

