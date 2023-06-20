Azerbaijani MoD refutes Armenian disinformation

20 June 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

The information spread by Armenia’s Defense Ministry about that on June 20, at around 00:20 (GMT+4), the Azerbaijani army units allegedly fired at the positions of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Garaiman settlement from small arms of various calibers, is another lie and has nothing to do with reality, Azernews reports citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

"We categorically deny this information," - the statement reads.

