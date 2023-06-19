Mass grave has been found in Azerbaijan's Aghdam [PHOTOS]

19 June 2023 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

A mass grave was discovered in Aghdam, Azernews reports.

The grave was found in the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam, which was freed from occupation, on the side of the Agdam-Hindarkh road.

During the inspection of the area where the skeletons were found, the remains of a military truck were also identified nearby.

Probably, during the First Karabakh War, Armenians killed 4 people in that car. They threw the dead bodies into the well and buried them.

---

