Azerbaijan Army positions once again subjected to intensive fire in directions of Kalbajar and Lachin districts

17 June 2023 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

On June 17, starting from 14:30 to 14:55, the Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons once again subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the directions of the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijan Army units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned directions.

Moreover, in civil clothes members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Aghdam district.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army units,” the ministry said.

