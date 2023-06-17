Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC opens in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park President of Azerbaijan and Rais of Tatarstan attend the opening ceremony

17 June 2023 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, have attended the inauguration of Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park in the Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.

