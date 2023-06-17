Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC opens in Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park President of Azerbaijan and Rais of Tatarstan attend the opening ceremony
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Rais of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, have attended the inauguration of Auto Leasing Azerbaijan LLC in the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park in the Jabrayil district, Azernews reports.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz