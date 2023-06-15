Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif concludes his official visit to Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

15 June 2023 22:28 (UTC+04:00)

Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has completed his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Pakistani Premier at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif was seen off by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and other officials.

---

