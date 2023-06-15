Lachin border checkpoint has been supended due to Armenian provocation

15 June 2023 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The passage of vehicles through the Lachin border checkpoint has been suspended, Azernews reports, citing local media outlets.

According to information from reliable sources, the passage will not be resumed in full capacity until a full investigation into today's provocation is carried out.

It is worth noting that the armed forces of Armenia committed a provocation and a serviceman of the State Border Service, Elshan Rustamov, received a gunshot wound on the conventional Armenian-Azerbaijani border on June 15, at 08:45. Azerbaijan Army suppressed the provocation in retaliatory measures liquidating two snipers of the illegal Armenian armed groups, who fired at the personnel of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

The wounded soldier received first aid, his life was not threatened.

---

Qabil Ashirov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @g_Ashirov

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz