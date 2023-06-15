Armenian armed groups shell Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in Fuzuli direction

15 June 2023 12:42 (UTC+04:00)

On June 15, starting from 08:35 to 10:30, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, under the guise of agricultural work, attempted to install long-term fortification facilities in front of the Azerbaijan Army’s positions stationed in the direction of the Fuzuli district, Azernews reports.

The conducted work was immediately stopped as a result of the urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijan Army Units.

Moreover, at about 08:45, members of illegal Armenian armed detachments, using small arms subjected to fire Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in Fuzuli direction.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in mentioned direction.

