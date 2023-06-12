Azernews.Az

Monday June 12 2023

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan

12 June 2023 11:43 (UTC+04:00)
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Kazakhstan in connection with the loss of life as a result of forest fires, Azernews reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published this on its Twitter page.

Deeply saddened by news of devastating wildfire in Abay region of brotherly Kazakhstan. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost their lives & wish speedy recovery to all injured. We express our solidarity w/People & Government of brotherly

