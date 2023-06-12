Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan expressed its condolences to Kazakhstan in connection with the loss of life as a result of forest fires, Azernews reports.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs published this on its Twitter page.
Deeply saddened by news of devastating wildfire in Abay region of brotherly Kazakhstan. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost their lives & wish speedy recovery to all injured. We express our solidarity w/People & Government of brotherly
Deeply saddened by news of devastating wildfire in #Abay region of brotherly #Kazakhstan.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) June 11, 2023
Our heartfelt condolences to the families of those lost their lives & wish speedy recovery to all injured.
We express our solidarity w/People & Government of brotherly 🇰🇿. @MFA_KZ
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz