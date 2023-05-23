Azerbaijan Army's Chief of General Staff embarks on official visit to Pakistan

23 May 2023 10:40 (UTC+04:00)

The delegation led by the First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev left for an official visit to Pakistan on May 23 at the invitation of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Army General Syed Asim Munir, Azernews reports, citing MOD.

As part of the visit, Colonel General K. Valiyev is scheduled to meet with the military leadership of Pakistan, and to visit a number of military institutions.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz