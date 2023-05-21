President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva offered condolences to former President of Lithuania

21 May 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a letter of condolence to former President of the Republic of Lithuania Valdas Adamkus.

The letter says:

“It is with deep grief that we have received the news of passing away of your wife, dear friend Alma Adamkienė.

We share your sorrow over this grievous loss, and extend our deep condolences to You, all your family members and wish patience”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz