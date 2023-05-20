Japan's Emperor sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President

20 May 2023 14:35 (UTC+04:00)

Japan's Emperor Naruhito sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have great pleasure in sending Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations and sincere good wishes for your happiness and for the prosperity of the people of your country." Naruhito emphasized in his letter.

---

