Creative Center in Shusha opened after renovation works carried out by Heydar Aliyev Foundation

10 May 2023 19:32 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members have attended the inauguration of the Creative Center in Shusha after the restoration works carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azernews reports.

Assistant to the President Anar Alakbarov informed the President and the First Lady of the works done.

The Creative Center, which is an architectural monument of national importance, once housed Caravanserai of Agha Gahraman Mirsiyab oghlu. Thanks to the restoration works carried out by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation since 2022, the building has been restored to its original appearance.

The President, the First Lady and their family members also viewed the “Heydar Aliyev and Garabagh” exhibition marking the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The exhibition features rare photos, documents and video materials reflecting the services of National Leader Heydar Aliyev towards the social, economic, political and cultural development in Karabakh. The exhibition also includes photos from the National Leader's visits to Karabakh, as well as his meetings and various events held here.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their family members visited the Flower Festival.

The Flower Festival, which features exhibition of interesting compositions of different types of flowers, will last until May 12.

---

