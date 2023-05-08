Pardon Order by Azerbaijani President is manifestation of humanism principles

8 May 2023 12:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Vafa Guliyeva

May 10, 2023 marks the centennial of a world-renowned statesman, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev. This year has been declared by the Azerbaijani President as the “ Year of Heydar Aliyev” in the country.

In this regard, on May 8, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an Order "On pardoning a number of convicted persons on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev".

Remaining committed to the political course of great leader Heydar Aliyev, who signed a number of pardon orders during his tenure, President Ilham Aliyev continues his policy. And the amnesty Order signed by the Azerbaijani President on May 8 is a manifestation of principles of humanism.

The document was signed underlining that the 100th anniversary of the founder of the modern Azerbaijani state, genius politician and statesman, national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is a significant event in the history of the country, revering the dear and eternal memory of the great leader, being committed to his rich spiritual legacy based on universal values, rule of law and justice ideals, recalling Heydar Aliyev’s exceptional services in implementation of fundamental reforms to build democratic legal state, the importance he attached to safeguarding human rights and freedoms, continuing humanity, compassion and humanitarian traditions, believing that persons to be released from punishment will make their contribution to development of prosperity of Azerbaijani independent state and society, considering the appeals on pardoning to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan from a group of convicted persons, their family members, Commissioner for human rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and human rights organizations.

Under the Order, 801 convicts were pardoned, of whom 463 persons were released from serving their sentence, 220 persons from serving half of the unserved part of their sentence, 118 persons from other punishments unrelated to imprisonment (restriction of liberty, correctional works, fines, conditional sentence).

This order is the biggest act on pardoning for the number of people covered ever adopted in the history of the independent Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Amnesty Order adopted on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev is scheduled to be executed by May 10.

