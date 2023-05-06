Prime Minister: Today's Azerbaijan is a strong country, which it wanted to see Heydar Aliyev

6 May 2023 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Today's Azerbaijan is the most powerful country that the great leader Heydar Aliyev founded and wanted to see.

According to Azernews, Prime Minister Ali Asadov said this at the conference "Heydar Aliyev and independent state construction in Azerbaijan: history and modernity of the social-economic transition".

According to him, today, thanks the large-scale activities of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is experiencing the most magnificent period of development in its history: "The main desire of the great leader Heydar Aliyev was the liberation of our lands occupied by Armenia, the return of our compatriots, who were expelled from their homes, to their native lands. Heydar Aliyev sincerely believed that this day would come. The glorious and brilliant victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, who honorably fulfilled his father's will, fluttering in the pearl of Karabakh is the tricolor flag of Azerbaijan. This is the celebration of the deeds of Heydar Aliyev".

