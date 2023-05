5 May 2023 21:37 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has laid the foundation stone for the complex of drinking water supply, sewage and storm drainage system of the city of Fuzuli.

The head of state was informed of the project.

The project is designed to improve the drinking water supply of 50,000 people in the city of Fuzuli until 2040.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz