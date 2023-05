5 May 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the inauguration of the Fuzuli-Hadrut highway.

The head of state was informed of the work done.

The 12.3 km-long highway begins at the Zafar Road and gets connected with the newly-built Shukurbayli-Jabrayil-Hadrut highway.

The 4-lane Fuzuli-Hadrut highway is 14 meters wide.

The motorway bridge has been built at the 6.7 km section of the highway.

