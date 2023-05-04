Azerbaijani President viewed construction progress at “Sarigishlag” hydroelectric power station owned by “Azerenergy” in Zangilan

4 May 2023 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has got acquainted with the progress of construction at the "Sarigishlag" hydroelectric power station owned by "Azerenergy" OJSC in Zangilan district.

President of "Azerenergy" OJSC Baba Rzayev briefed the head of state on the work done in the station.

The hydroelectric power station is scheduled to generate an average of 26.7 million kWh of electricity annually.

The station will have a 110 kV open distribution facility and energy grid integration and control systems.

The head of state was informed about the hydroelectric power stations being constructed in the districts of Zangilan, Lachin and Kalbajar.

The number of hydroelectric power stations with the capacity of some 200 megawatt will reach 25 in the liberated lands after the great Victory.

