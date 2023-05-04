Turkish & Armenian parliament speakers to discuss issue of banning flights of Armenian airlines

4 May 2023 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Rena Murshud Read more

Chairman of the National Assembly of Armenia Alen Simonyan intends to discuss today at a meeting with Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Mustafa Shentop the problem related to the closure of airspace for Armenian airlines.

Azernews reports, citing foreign media, Sarkis Khandanyan, the Chairman of the Standing Parliamentary Commission on Foreign Relations, said this at a briefing.

He noted that the Armenian carriers had problems, and the authorities are trying to resolve the issue, which affects the citizens of the country.

To recall, earlier Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the closure of airspace was due to the erection of the Nemesis monument.

"We have closed the airspace for Armenia for flights to third countries. We will let planes into our country if necessary. But if the provocations by Armenia against Turkiye and Azerbaijan continue, we will not allow the passage of airliners and private jets through our space. If they don't stop them, then we will take other measures," Çavuşoğlu said.

---

Follow Rena Murshud on Twitter: @RenaTagiyeva

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz