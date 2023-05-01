Azerbaijan amends Nakhchivan agreement on establishment of Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States

1 May 2023 18:12 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a law on "On Approval of the Protocol on Amendments to the Nakhchivan Agreement "On the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States".

According to the law, the Protocol on Amendments to the Nakhchivan Agreement "On the Establishment of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States", signed on November 11, 2022 in the city of Samarkand, was approved.

