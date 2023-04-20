Ukrainian deputy thanked Azerbaijani President for humanitarian support

20 April 2023 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

The humanitarian assistance of the Azerbaijani state to Ukraine during the war was timely and useful.

This was stated by the co-chairman of the Ukrainian-Azerbaijani inter-parliamentary friendship group, deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Vladimir Kreydenko, Azernews reports.

“During the war, we felt Azerbaijan's help to our country. Azerbaijan provides effective humanitarian assistance, including gasoline. We really felt supported when there was an energy crisis. The supplied generators and transformers provided significant assistance in solving the energy problem during a large-scale attack on our energy system,” said the deputy.

Expressing gratitude for the support of the people of Azerbaijan and President Ilham Aliyev, the deputy stressed that the Ukrainian people will not forget this friendly attitude.

Recall that, the war between Ukraine and Russia outbroke on 24 February 2022, and as a result, Russia occupied parts of Ukraine following a major escalation of the conflict, which began in 2014.

The invasion has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths on both sides, and instigated Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II. About 8 million Ukrainians were displaced within their country by June, and more than 8.1 million had fled the country by March 2023.

