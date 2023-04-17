Azerbaijan, USA discuss current situation in region

17 April 2023 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Dereck J. Hogan, the Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Azernews reports citing MFA.

The parties discussed current issues on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the USA, and the current situation in the region, including the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov mentioned the existence of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States in various fields and noted the importance of mutual contact in the development of relations. In the post-conflict period, the current situation in the region brought to attention that the continuous military and political provocations committed by Armenia harmed the peace and construction efforts of Azerbaijan. In this regard, it was reported that Armenia has not yet withdrawn its armed forces from Azerbaijan’s territory, which is hindering Azerbaijan’s reintegration efforts of residents of Armenian origin, and that it opposes the proposal to establish a border crossing point in order to prevent misuse of the Lachin road. Despite the non-constructive steps taken by Armenia, it was stated that Azerbaijan is determined to continue efforts in the direction of advancing the peace agenda.

Dereck Hogan said that for the establishment of lasting peace and security in the region, it is important for the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia to be successful, and for the existing issues to be resolved through negotiations. He pointed out that the United States is ready to support the peace process.

During the telephone conversation, opinions were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.

