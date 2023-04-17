Azerbaijan refutes firing at Armenian positions

17 April 2023 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has flatly denied an Armenian report about the alleged shelling of its positions by the national army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

"The information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense that Azerbaijani army units allegedly opened fire in the Zod direction of the Basarkechar region is not true," the defense ministry said.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

