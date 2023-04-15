Azerbaijan organizes Career Day for job seekers in hospitality sector

15 April 2023 13:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan Hotel Association, in cooperation with the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency (APEA) and the State Agency on Vocational Education of Azerbaijan, organized a Career Day for those looking for a job in the hospitality sector.

According to the source, some 46 member hotels of the association took part in active vacancy and internship programs on Career Day.

