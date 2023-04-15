Azerbaijan organizes Career Day for job seekers in hospitality sector
Azerbaijan Hotel Association, in cooperation with the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Public Employment Agency (APEA) and the State Agency on Vocational Education of Azerbaijan, organized a Career Day for those looking for a job in the hospitality sector.
According to the source, some 46 member hotels of the association took part in active vacancy and internship programs on Career Day.
---
