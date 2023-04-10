Azerbaijani Medical University holds 5th scientific-practical conference

10 April 2023 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Medical University held the 5th scientific-practical conference of the Faculty Student Scientific Society dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports per Defense Ministry.

Medical service officers of the Medical Department and Military Medical Faculty, teaching staff of National Defense University and Azerbaijan Medical University, students and cadets took part at the conference.

The conference took off with the commemoration of the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan's martyrs with a minute of silence. Then, the Azerbaijani national Anthem was performed.

During the conference, it was emphasized that due to the attention and care of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, innovations were made in the field of military medicine of the army establishment, and the development of modern military medicine, a professional military doctors team was achieved.

The conference discussed the great contribution of military medical personnel to the victory in the 44-day Patriotic War. Furthermore, reports and speeches on scientific topics that are important in the field of Medicine were heard and other detailed discussions were held.

Besides, the activities of the Student Scientific Society were highly appreciated, and it was recommended to deepen theoretical and practical experiments and conduct research on the mentioned topics.

In the end, a group of officers, cadets, teachers and students were awarded and were presented certificates.

---

