Azerbaijan to work out procedure for maintaining register of public servants

10 April 2023 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

A procedure for maintaining a register of public servants will be worked out in Azerbaijan.

This issue was reflected in the Decree on the application of the law "On amendments to the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On public service", signed today by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must prepare and submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan on the procedure for maintaining the Register of public servants within two months.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz