Main Directorate of State Service for Mobilization and Conscription for Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan created - decree

8 April 2023 11:14 (UTC+04:00)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree "On the establishment of the Main Directorate of the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic" and amendments to the "Regulation on the State Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Mobilization and Conscription", approved by the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated February 13, 2012 No. 593.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz