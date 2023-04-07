UNESCO Chairman: All support to be carried out to bring Shusha back to its former glory

7 April 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

All kinds of support will be carried out in line with the UN law, and the values and norms of UNESCO so that Shusha can return to its former glorious days, Chairman of the Turkish National Commission for UNESCO Ocal Oguz said addressing the reporters.

As Azernews reports, speaking on the sidelines of the opening ceremony of the 9th meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of the TURKSOY Member States at ADA University, the Turkish official remarked that human, cultural and natural structures have been seriously damaged during the occupation period.

"As Turkic-speaking countries, we also have a heartfelt union. We are always together with brotherly Azerbaijan. We will do our best to revive life, especially in the regions liberated from this occupation," Oguz said.

In the end, the official talked about the importance for the Turkic countries to support each other.

As reported earlier, Baku held the opening ceremony of the 9th Meeting of the National Commissions for UNESCO of TURKSOY member countries under the joint organization of Azerbaijan's National Commission for UNESCO, the International Organization of TurkicCulture (TURKSOY), ADA University and the Institute of Development and Diplomacy.

