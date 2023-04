7 April 2023 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, has kicked off in Gabala.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.

The Azerbaijani President and the Georgian Prime Minister posed together for photographs.

---

