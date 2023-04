3 April 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani army has taken two villages of Azerbaijan's Shusha district under control.

According to Azernews, footage of Azerbaijan's Allahgulular and Zamanpayasi villages being under control of the Azerbaijani army after the operation in the Shusha direction was released.

---

