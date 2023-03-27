Police in central Azerbaijani district seize drugs

27 March 2023 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

Police officers of the Samux District Police Department have seized methamphetamine from three drug dealers, Azernews reports.

As a result of the search measures carried out in the district, Elmir Yolchuyev, Ilkin Allahverdiyev, and Osman Mardanov were detained. Upon the searches, the drugs were confiscated and sent to the appropriate expertise.

Besides, a criminal case was initiated against all three persons at the Samux District Police Department. The investigation is underway.

